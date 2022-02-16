RIDGE FARM — Ronald Eugene Rowe Sr., 90, of Ridge Farm passed away Friday (Feb. 11, 2022) at Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Paris, Ill.
He was born on Oct. 5, 1931, in Decorah, Iowa, the son of Cyril W. and Mary B. (Ellis) Rowe. He married Joan Kunkle in 1956, then married Pat Berry in 1976 until her death in 2007. He later married Linda Kay Harbaugh in 2008.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Linda; child, Rene Evette Anderson; grandchildren, Nichole, Seth, Dan and Dalton; great-grandchildren, Avery, Charlotte and Ruth; and sister, Ester Harmon.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald Eugene Rowe Jr.; brother, Herbert C. Rowe; and sisters, Phyllis Irene Rowe and Miriam Hollingsworth.
Ron’s family moved to Quaker, Ind., from Decorah in 1933. Then the family moved to Ridge Farm in 1942. He graduated from Ridge Farm High School in 1950. Through high school, Ron played the trumpet.
He was proud to join the U.S. Air Force in 1952. After leaving the military, Ron became a pilot. He was co-owner of an airplane. It was housed in the hangar on the Rowe Airstrip.
Ron was a farmer most of his life. At one time, he had 1000 heads of hogs.
When Ron was about 40 years of age, he decided he wanted to play the bass guitar. During his years of playing, he played with the Chariots, Southern Bound, Harmonettes, Harvest Hands, Rejoice, Spirit-Filled Messengers, Shiloh, Circuit Riders and Sara and Friends. From 2011 to 2014, he played on Monday nights in the Hometown Connection Band at Wallace, Ind., restaurant. He loved to tame wild animals.
Of all of Ron’s greatest accomplishments, the greatest one was that he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. He will be laid to rest in Hopewell Cemetery, Dana, Ind.
Memorial donations may be given in his name to Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln. Please join Ron’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.