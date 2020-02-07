PAXTON — Ronald E. Sage, 76, of Paxton passed away at 1:53 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. A private family burial will be at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda.
Visitation will be two hours before the services on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ron was born May 18, 1943, in Champaign, the son of Christopher and Hazel Marie Siddens Sage. He married Lori “Diane” Kingsley on Nov. 2, 1968, in Saybrook. She preceded him in death April 17, 2015.
He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Sage of Paxton, and a grandson, Daze Christopher Spencer.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a daughter, Teri Lynn; one sister, Mary Kemmer; and three brothers, Larry, Terry and Henry Sage.
Ron graduated from Loda High School in 1962 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He worked for the Paxton Block Plant until its closure. Then he worked for Paxton Ready Mix as a truck driver until his retirement.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Loda, and the Loda American Legion Post 503. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. Ron enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting and, in his earlier years, playing softball. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandson.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.