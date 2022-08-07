RANTOUL — Ronald Jamar, 31, of Rantoul went home to be with the Lord at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 3, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on Jan. 21, 1991, in Urbana.
He is survived by his parents, Donald and Mary Sarbaugh of Rantoul; six siblings, Rochelle (Allan) Koch of Missouri, Richard (Tina) Sarbaugh of Alabama, John (Miranda) Sarbaugh of Pennsylvania, Charles Sarbaugh of Bourbonnais, Melinda Sampson of Texas and Phillip Sarbaugh of Texas.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Joy.
Ronald enjoyed sports and music. He was a joy to his family and friends. He was a member of Harvest Church, Urbana, where his name has become a blissful entity reminding us of his love.
Private services will be held. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.