DONIPHAN, Mo. — Ronald Wayne Scott, 68, of Doniphan, Mo., formerly of St. Joseph, died suddenly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
He was born May 7, 1951, in Champaign, the son of William and Lois (Jeans) Scott. He was preceded in death by his father.
Those left to mourn his passing include his beloved wife, Mary (Evans) Scott; daughter, Amy (Sam) Schiff; and grandchildren, Collin, Gwenyth and Oliver Schiff, of Urbana; devoted mother, Lois Scott of Seymour, Ind.; sister, Debby (Tom) Runyan; niece, Heather Fletcher; and great-niece, Raquel Fletcher, all of Shelbyville, Ky.; and a dear aunt, several cousins and many close friends Ron considered extended family.
Ron experienced a wonderful childhood with trusted friends who became a band of brothers for life. He graduated from St. Joseph-Ogden High School in 1969.
In 1971, Ron served his country in Vietnam as an Army medevac clerk tasked to recover the personal effects of anyone killed or wounded, return them to kin or facility and write the appropriate letter to include with them. The last few months of his tour, he served as security police until his honorable discharge.
With his carefree spirit and love for travel, Ron became a professional driver of motor coaches, limos and tractor trailers and drove all the lower 48 states and three provinces of Canada. During his 33-year career, he received numerous commendations for safety and placed second in the 2000 Maryland State Truck Driving Championships. In September 2019, he retired from Mid Continent Steel & Wire in Poplar Bluff.
Ron played baseball as a catcher throughout his youth and into middle age, culminating in playing on an over-40 men’s team that went to the Roy Hobbs World Series in Fort Myers, Fla. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on his farm and getting out on the water.
He was a devoted trustee of Tucker Methodist Church in Gatewood, Mo., and served his community as a volunteer fireman for Pine-Bardley Fire Company and Gatewood Fire Company. Ron belonged to the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2366.
Ron will be remembered for his warm smile, indomitable spirit and zest for life, and will missed by everyone who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Tucker Methodist Church or Pine-Bardley VFD. (EdwardsFuneralHome.org)