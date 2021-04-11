PHILO — Ronald Sexton, 77, of Philo passed away at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo. A funeral Mass will follow at 6 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating. Graveside service with military rites will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Ron was born June 10, 1943, in Chicago, a son to Raymond and Mary McInerney Sexton. He married Beverly Bleichner on Dec. 14, 1985. She preceded in death on Dec. 25, 2017.
Surviving are three sons, Doug Sexton, Roger (Lourdes) Sexton and Steven (Margaret) Sexton; two stepdaughters, Jody (Daniel) Boles and Julia (Richard) Clevenger; a son-in-law, Michael Bowman; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Patrick (Linda) Sexton, Gerald (Donna) Sexton and Richard (Linda) Sexton; a sister, Mary Ann (James) Murphy; and many nieces and nephews. Ron also leaves behind his beloved canine companion, Dez.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Michael Sexton, William Sexton and Daniel Sexton; and a stepdaughter, Phyllis Bowman.
Ron attended parochial school in Chicago. He served in the Air Force and was stationed in Rantoul, Japan, Korea and Thailand. After being honorably discharged, he was employed at the Champaign Police Department for several years.
He was employed and retired from the University of Illinois Facilities & Services division. Ron served as a Scout leader and coached Little League baseball and pee-wee football. As a Boy Scoutm he earned the rank of Eagle Scout with Bronze Palm, and as an explorer, he earned the Silver Award, along with numerous merit badges.
Ron was a member of C-U Elks 2497, the Tuscola Moose Lodge, VFW Post 5520, American Legion Post 71, AMVETS 3, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Disabled American Veterans. He held various offices with the local AFL-CIO and was commander of American Legion 1171 in Philo, quartermaster and state junior vice president for the VFW, trustee for the Eagles and president of AFSME 698 and the Optimist Club.
He enjoyed fishing, reading, golf and sporting events. His favorite teams were Unity High School, the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox.
Ron and Bev were a social, fun-loving couple. They loved traveling and hosting parties. The neighborhood won’t be the same without them. The family would like to thank all their neighbors for the friendship and care they gave. Special thanks to Michael Schalk and Todd Cler.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas School, 311 Madison St., Philo, IL 61864.