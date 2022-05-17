ROBERTS — Ronald James Shambrook, 84, of Gibson City, formerly of Roberts, passed away at Heritage Health Nursing Home, Gibson City, at 3:50 a.m. Saturday (May 14, 2022).
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Lyman Township Cemetery, Roberts, with military honors. Pastor Debra Domeier will be officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
He was born Aug. 21, 1937, in Paxton, a son of Raleigh and Mary Shambrook of Thawville. He married Sandra Brinkman of Cullom at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom, on June 10, 1961. She survives.
Also surviving are her brother, Gerald Shambrook of Mesa, Ariz., and a sister, Marilyn (Roger) Taflinger of Fairborn, Ohio; one son, Keith of Union Grove, Wis.; a daughter, Debra of Normal; a grandson, Christopher (Jamie) Shuck of Texarkana, Texas; along with five stepgreat-granddaughters and two stepgreat-great-grandsons.
His parents and a sister, Phyllis, preceded him in death.
Mr. Shambrook served in the U.S. Army before residing in Roberts. Ron participated in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in the spring of 2016. He worked over 30 years for Hicksgas of Roberts. He enjoyed creating Christmas displays and making holiday candy. He was also a fan of the Chicago White Sox, NASCAR and UI basketball. Ron and Sandra moved to Gibson City in 2010. They were also recognized as the 2002 Fans of the Year, sponsored by the Illinois Country Music Association, Inc. Mr. Shambrook was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.