URBANA — Ronald Lee Short, 74, of Urbana passed away at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Private family services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020. Burial with Firefighter’s Last Call will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sidney.
Ron was born in Champaign on Aug. 21, 1945, to parents Delmar and Margaret (Freeman) Short. They preceded him in death.
On Aug. 22, 1964, Ron married the love of his life, Judith Davidson in Urbana; she survives. Also surviving are their children, Trent Edward (Jodi) Short of Urbana and Todd Edwin (Shelley) Short of Sidney. Siblings, David Robert (Kay) Short of Champaign and James Michael Short of Champaign, and two grandchildren, Elysabeth and Matthew Short, also survive him.
Ron was a graduate of Urbana High School and a firefighter for 25 years with the Urbana Fire Department, where he was the past president of the Urbana Firefighters Pension Board.
He coached Little League and was a member of Sidney Christian Church. Ron was an elder at Webber Street Christian Church; he was also a youth leader and taught Sunday school.
Ron’s family would like to thank all our friends and family for the many prayers during his extended illness. A special thanks to all of the doctors and nurses at Carle and Barnes Hospital for providing him with such good care for the last 30 years.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s honor to the Sidney Christian Church. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.