CHAMPAIGN — Ronald E. Short, 80, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 26, 2021) in Savoy.
He was born in Champaign on Dec. 13, 1940, the son of Harold and Pearl Short. Ron graduated from Champaign High School in 1959 and from Illinois College, Jacksonville, in 1964. In the latter, he was a member of the Phi Alpha Literary Society.
He began his working career in Decatur, employed by Illinois Power Company (now Ameren). In 1966, he accepted a position as manager of Short’s IGA in Champaign and remained there until the business closed in 1983. Ron then made a career move into the local banking community and worked in that capacity until his retirement in 2005.
Ron married his college sweetheart, Ceanne Hoskins, on June 27, 1964, 20 days after their college graduation. She survives, as well as two children, Roger Short (Tonya Bourn) of Springfield and Julie Sweet (Todd Sweet) of Champaign; and four grandchildren, Ethan Short, Noah Short, Cooper Sweet and Anna Sweet.
An avid RVer, Ron loved the outdoors and enjoyed experiencing the beauty and culture he found in 47 of the contiguous states. He was a member of the Champaign Lion’s Club and served as an assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 101. Ron belonged to First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, serving as a trustee, and sang in the church choir for three decades.
Ron was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2004 and managed aspects of that illness for many years. He died from recent complications relating to Parkinson’s. Our family has appreciated the personal and professional care Ron received during his residency at Autumn Leaves (formerly Willowbrook) of Savoy.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, with funeral services to immediately follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matt Matthews officiating. Entombment will take place immediately following at Mount Hope Mausoleum, Champaign.
