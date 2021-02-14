URBANA — Ronald B. Stevenson, 77, of Urbana passed away at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 10, 2021) at home with his family by his side following complications from Alzheimer's.
Memorials may be made in loving memory of Ron to the Alzheimer’s society.
Ronald was born Feb. 22, 1943, in Effingham, the son of Lester L. and Ruby F. (Blunk) Stevenson. He married Carol Case Stevenson on May 1, 1966.
Ron was a hardworking and loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He was proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He enjoyed food and liked trying new cuisine. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Champaign.
Ron is survived by his wife, Carol I. (Case) Stevenson of Urbana; sons, Ronald J. Stevenson and Brad D. (Kelly C.) Stevenson, both of Urbana; and grandson, Matthew T. Stevenson, and granddaughter, Emma K. Stevenson, both of Urbana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ruby Stevenson; and sister, Sharon K. (Stevenson) Tull.
A celebration of life service will be held at a future date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.