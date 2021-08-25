GIBSON CITY — Ronald E. Stevenson, 80, of Gibson City, formerly of the Bloomington area, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Friday (Aug. 20, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, with a celebration of life at 11 a.m., at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, with Pastor David Castner officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Evangelical Lutheran Church or Gibson Area Hospital.
Ron was born June 1, 1941, in Urbana, a son of Edgar F. and Elizabeth Wittenmeier Stevenson. He married Wilma M. Cramer on Dec. 7, 1968, in Gibson City.
He is survived by his dedicated wife of 52 years, Wilma M. “Willy” Stevenson of Gibson City; son, Brad (Cathy) Stevenson of Navarre, Fla.; two grandchildren, Christina Stevenson of Pensacola, Fla., and Michael Stevenson of Navarre, Fla.; and two sisters, Beverly (Gary) Franzen of Libertyville and Gaynel (George) Givney of Mokena.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father- and mother-in-law, Remmer and Esther Cramer.
Ron worked at General Electric for many years and then for Caterpillar. He also owned his own appliance repair service. He and Willy lived in the Bloomington area for 40 years before moving to Gibson City. He had a fierce love for street rods and Cushman scooters; you could always find him in the garage with one or the other. He passed this passion on to his son, Brad.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.