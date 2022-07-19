COVINGTON, Ind. — Ronald Tellier, 87, of Covington, Ind., formerly of Danville and Clearwater, Fla., died Friday (July 15, 2022) at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon EDT Saturday at Hillery Assembly of God, 19454 Henning Road, Danville, with funeral services for the Army veteran to follow at noon EDT. Pastors Kenny Young and Bob Fairchild will officiate. Burial will be in Allhands Cemetery, Danville. Sunset's Houghton-Leasure Funeral Home, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, is handling arrangements.