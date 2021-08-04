IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. — Ronald E. Wagner, 77, passed away Friday (July 30, 2021) at the VA CLC, Iron Mountain, Mich.
He was born Aug. 1, 1943, to Edward and Bernadine (Tempel) Wagner, growing up in Champaign. Ron was a graduate of Holy Cross Catholic School and Champaign Senior High School in 1961. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Little Rock. He then worked as a carpenter most of his life. After retiring, he continued his woodworking skills by making unique wooden items to sell at local craft shows. He also enjoyed traveling the U.S. and Mexico with his youngest daughter.
Ron was a devoted Catholic, being a member of Immaculate Conception parish, serving as a eucharistic minister for many years.
He is survived by his daughters, Sherri (Darren) Petschar and Hannah Wagner of Kingsford, Mich.; son, Edward Wagner of Iron Mountain; five grandchildren, with another due in September; and siblings, Barbara Forgette, David (Elaine) Wagner of Iron Mountain, Mary Howard of Ogden, Susan (Randy) Grace-Rominger of Champaign and Richard Wagner of St. Joseph.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Gary Grace, Robert Forgette Sr. and Kennith Howard.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home, Iron Mountain. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Iron Mountain, with Msgr. James Kaczmarek offering the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in Quinnesec Cemetery.
The family has entrusted Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home, Iron Mountain, with arrangements.