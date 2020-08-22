URSA — Ronald F. "Ron" Wiese, 84, of Ursa died at 4:58 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 20, 2020) at Blessing Hospital, Quincy.
Ron was born Nov. 12, 1935, in Vermillion County, the son of Emil and Thelma Browning Wiese. He married Sylvia Uden on July 1, 1960, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Thomasboro. She survives.
Ron was a 1953 graduate of Homer High School in Homer. He was employed at John Deere just out of high school and also worked as a welder for Nelson Concrete in Champaign. He started with the Adwell Corporation in the Pekin area in 1966. In 1972, he continued working for them as he started farming in Meyer. He was a farm manager at Adwell until his retirement in 2005.
Ron had a passion for farming and loved spending time on the farm and making sure everything ran smoothly. His love of farming was also evident in his collection of toy tractors.
Ron enjoyed watching college basketball and was a die-hard Indiana Hoosiers fan. He was even known to wager on sports games. In recent years, Ron became an Iowa Hawkeye fan. He also enjoyed attending his great-grandchildren's sporting events.
Ron was a devoted family man, and he dearly loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the lights of his life. He also had a love for dogs, and he always had a least one dog but never more than five at any given time. If you were fortunate enough to know Ron, you will remember his great smile and his love for visiting.
Survivors in addition to his wife, Sylvia, include three children, Lisa (Brian) Seals of Warsaw, Robin (Peter) Milnes of Bedford, N.H., and Mark (Linda) Wiese of Ursa; four grandchildren, Kelly (Kevin) Lash of Coatsburg, Andrew Milnes and Brook (Nicole) Milnes, both of Bedford, and Meredith (Brad) DeMay of Boca Raton, Fla.; 10 great-grandchildren, Austin, Kaleb, Reid, Sophie, Carter, Kale, Avery, Maci, Sadie and Logan; a sister, Carolyn Strickland of Alabama; three sisters-in-law, Phyllis Kopecky, Barbara Bush and Lori Price; three brothers-in-law, John Morrison, Raymond Uden and Melvin Uden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lowell Wiese; and three sisters, Christine Morrison, Joan Tate and Irma Smith.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, 1535 State St., Quincy, with the Rev. Patricia Reep officiating. Please bring a mask if you plan to attend. To attend Ronald's service remotely (or view a recording for up to 90 days), please join us at 10 a.m. Central time Monday, Aug. 24, at the following link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/37010042.
Burial will be in New Providence Cemetery, Ursa. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please bring a mask if you plan to attend.
Memorials may be made to Unity High School for the FFA or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Coatsburg.
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements; hansenspear.com.