CHAMPAIGN — Chaplain Rev. Ronald Lee Ziemer, 77, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., formerly of Champaign and Lester Prairie, Minn., passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home with his spouse, Lin, at his bedside after fighting a courageous and brave battle with dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. at Prairie Community Church, Lester Prairie, with interment held at a later date. Visitation is one hour prior at the church on Saturday.
Arrangements are with Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel, Lester Prairie. An online guest book is available at mcbridechapel.com.