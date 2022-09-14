CHAMPAIGN — Ronda Jean Osler, 46, of Champaign peacefully left her earthly home for her Heavenly home at 3:51 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a service at noon at Restoration Urban Ministries, 1213 Parkland Court, C. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family kindly requests that all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, wear a face mask to both the visitation and the service.