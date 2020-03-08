CHAMPAIGN — My name was Ronna Lee Gaddis Simmons. I was born April 30, 1949, in Mattoon, the youngest daughter of John Robert and Helen Irene Gaddis. I died on Monday (March 2, 2020) in Urbana.
My family moved to Champaign when I was 6 years old. I was a confirmed member of St. John Lutheran Church. I was a member of the Champaign High School Class of 1967 but graduated as a junior with the Class of 1966.
I married James David Simmons on July 18, 1966. We were married 35 years and divorced in 2002. We lived at Fort Devens, Mass., for two years in the late '60s. I lived in Champaign the rest of my life.
I loved to shop and cook and bake for family and friends. I was a Cubs fan and had Illini basketball season tickets for years. I did bookkeeping for Eisner/Jewel food stores for 30 years and accounts payable at CUSD #4 over 14 years.
When I retired, I liked to spend summer days outside reading newspapers and doing the daily puzzles in USA Today at the local coffee shop. I liked movies, music from the '50s and '60s, dogs and all things Christmas.
I spent a lot of time reading the local newspaper and being frustrated for their right-leaning views. I was a Democrat through and through and felt our local paper should mirror their constituents (which in Champaign were mostly Democratic). I spent hours composing replies to other people’s letters to the editor that I never sent.
I was predeceased by my parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles. I was also predeceased by several dogs that I loved very much, including Penny, a beagle mix, and my four Yorkies, Simmons Lady Windemere (Windy), Simmons Lord Stormhaven (Stormy) and sisters Misty and DewDrop (“the girls”).
I am survived by my sister, Sherry Ann Gaddis; my significant other, Kenneth Garverick; Ken’s daughter, Alyssa Sandoval, and granddaughter, Bevyn; my ex-brother-in-law, Jon Simmons, and his family; my ex-sister-in-law, Martha Simmons Griesbach; and several cousins. I am also survived by five special longtime friends, Sherrey Humphrey Jacob, Sheree Springer Jones, Patrick Kearns, Rudy Xavier and Robert Zettler. I will also miss my Tuesday lunch group and my “Roundtable” friends from Champaign Unit 4.
I have requested to be cremated, and there will be no services per my wishes. Anyone wishing to make a memorial should do so to the Champaign County Humane Society.
I have written a small poem for everyone who knew or cared about me.
When my time on Earth is through
And the pull to rest is stronger
Please know my time spent here with you
Made me want to stay much longer.
Ronna