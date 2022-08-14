CHAMPAIGN — Ronald “Ronnie” Clow, 76, of Champaign passed away at home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
He was born July 20, 1946, the son of Dewey and Pauline (Dunn) Clow Sr. He married Diana Gordon July 18, 1970 in Urbana. Diana survives.
Ronnie is also survived by a daughter Angela Oakley (Mike), brother-in-law Randy Castor (Lisa), sister-in-law Susan Castor and nephew Joe Castor. He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Ronnie graduated from Champaign Central in 1965, worked for SuperValu for 35 years and was in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, where he received a Purple Heart. He was a Life Member of Urbana VFW Post 630. He was baptized into the Catholic faith on June 17, 2022. His pastime was fishing and loved being with his cats Bailey and Chloe.
A Celebration of Life Gathering and graveside services with military rites will be announced at a later date.
The Clow family was grateful for the caring and kindness that Traditions Hospice showed to them and Ronnie. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.