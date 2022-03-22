WHITE HEATH — The family of Ronnie Mikel Deckard of White Heath is saddened to announce his sudden passing at home on Thursday (March 17, 2022).
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Cheryl; children, April (Michael) Williams and Misty Deckard; grandchildren, Victoria Hawn, Neenah Williams and Braedon Williams; brothers and sisters, Dane Paris, Dale (Ilene) Deckard, Carol (Terry) Roy, Paulette (Bud) Harms, Don (Betty) Deckard, Peggy (Dave) Guffey, Penny (Jeff) Greer, David (Gwen) Rudisill, Peggy (Ralph) Valentine, Robin Kirkum and Jerry (Jennie) Rudisill; as well as other numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hardie and Pauline Deckard.
Ronnie was an EIU graduate with a bachelor of arts degree, specializing in his favorite subject of history. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1974 as an aircraft mechanic/flight engineer and retired 20 years later as a GySgt. He also retired from the University of Illinois at Willard as an airport mechanic and then went on to work for the FAA. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything, but he loved repairing his MGB and motorcycles with his grandson the most. He was adventurous — learning to fly, scuba dive, learned to play guitar, riding his motorcycle long distances on famous roads and traveling on vacations with his wife.
He was proudly affiliated with the Marine Corps League, the Devil Dogs, and just started in the Christian Motorcycle Riders Association. He was a devout Christian and attended Mahomet Christian Church, where he loved to play guitar and sing. He was congenial and loved to laugh and tell jokes. He was compassionate and helped anyone in need, whether it was money, fixing a vehicle or fixing a house. He was a big piece of a small puzzle and will be tremendously missed. Thank you for all of the outpouring of love and support from our family and friends.
A memorial service for family and loved ones will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Semper Fi Fund at semperfifund.org in Ron’s name. Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.