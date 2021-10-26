ARMSTRONG — Ronnie Eugene Goulding passed away at 10:50 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 23, 2021) peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 6, 1958, in Danville, the son of Carl Goulding Jr. and Roseanna Delores Goulding. He married Suezane Renea Hemrich on May 30, 1992. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jeremy J. (Julianne) Goulding of Armstrong and Joshua L. (Bethany) Goulding of Armstrong; one sister, Carla (Randy) Shuman of Oakwood; three brothers, Kenneth (Ruth) Kendrick of Martinsville, Ind., Arlie Goulding of Danville and Carl Goulding III of Champaign; seven grandchildren, Kane, Hannah, Dominick, Jessica, Joshua Jr., Jennifer and Helena; and two great-grandchildren, Priscilla and Vivia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Over the years, he held many occupations, claiming to be the jack of all trades, master of none. One of his favorite jobs was farming for E.J. Corneilus. E.J. became so much more than just an employer. Ronnie thought of him as a best friend and father figure.
He was also quite the handy man. He could do anything from cooking to fixing cars or building a house. His handy skills not only provided for his family but lead to many lifelong friendships, including the Bridgman families. He thought of them as family.
His family was most important to him. No matter what it was or the time of day, if his family needed anything, he was right there. He enjoyed family gatherings, his morning cup of coffee with his wife on the deck and would occasionally meet up with friends for a few drinks and good conversation. Some of his favorite activities with his grandchildren included fishing, riding four-wheelers and watching their various sporting and school events.
Those who knew him would agree that he was very ornery, loved to joke and had the biggest heart. He will be forever loved and missed dearly.
His wishes were to be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at the Last Call Bar and Grill in Penfield on Friday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m.
Online condolences can be left at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.