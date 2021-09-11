Ronnie Elliott Sep 11, 2021 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOOPESTON — Ronnie Elliott, 75, of Hoopeston died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Paris Community Hospital, Paris, Ill. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos