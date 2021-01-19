DANVILLE — Heaven received a new resident on Friday (Jan. 15, 2021).
Ronnie Kiser was born in West Lebanon, Ind., the second son of Loy R. (Pickles) and Eva M. (Black) Kiser. He graduated from Rossville High School (barely, as he would rather farm than go to school).
He married Marjorie Shurr on Oct. 18, 1959, and to this union his sons, Curt and Dale, were born. She preceded him in death on Oct. 25, 1976.
On March 25, 1977, he married Ruth I. (Nelson, Palmissano), and a true love story Hollywood could not equal began.
He left his job at Bohn Aluminum after 14 years to help Ruth with her concession business, and they plowed snow together, loving every minute of it, to get them through the winter.
He later went on to work for the city of Danville parks department, from where he retired.
In his younger years, he was an accomplished race car driver, specializing in late model stock cars. He was the Illinois-Missouri stock champion in 1961 and 1962. He was always a fan favorite and smoothly and seemingly effortlessly did things with a race car that was impressive to peers and rivals alike.
He had a great sense of humor and never knew a stranger, always seeing the good in people.
He was an excellent example of a hardworking individual who always strived for excellence in everything he did. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; sons, Curt (Carrie) Kiser and Dale (Nancy) Kiser; daughter, Connie (Farrell) Dodd; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Roger (Elody) Kiser; sisters, Gretchen (Lowell) Beck and Vicki Kiser; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Loy Jr. and Russell (Joe) Kiser; and his first wife, Marge.
Per his wishes, he was cremated, and there will be no services.
The family would like to thank the Liberty Estates family for loving him and Ruth since they first arrived there in 2013. We would also like to thank the staff and especially his nurse, Nancy, at OSF for the care he received during his transition to heaven.
In his memory, please do something to brighten someone’s life as he has for all of ours.
