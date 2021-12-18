TOLONO — Ronnie L. “Mike” Todd, 76, passed away Sunday (Dec. 12, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1945, in Champaign, to Charles and Lois (Shirley) Todd.
Mike is survived by his six children, Tina (William) Shobe of Urbana, Terri Cole of Homer, Candy (David) Wilson of Champaign, Troy Todd of Urbana, Michael Todd of Nevada and Kevin Todd of Champaign; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Jane Ham of Tolono, Louis (Paula) Todd of Missouri, John (Theresa) Todd of Tolono, sister-in-law Linda Todd of Champaign, Roberta Price of Tolono, Timothy (Rhonda) Price of Kansas, Lenora (Jim) Jones of Catlin and Janice (Kevin) Shepard of Catlin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles L. “Chubby” Todd and C. Robert Todd; infant sister, Donna Kay; brother-in-law, Ed Ham; and son-in-law, Larry Cole.
Mike was a creative and talented craftsman, retiring from his construction business in 2008. He enjoyed music and dancing and was known for his keen wit and sense of humor.
His immediate family will greatly miss him, as will his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Respecting Mike’s wishes, there will be no formal visitation or funeral services. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, with a private committal at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com on the tribute wall.