URBANA — Ronnie Lee Wilson, 63 of Champaign passed away at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born May 4, 1959, in Champaign, the son of Robert Lee and Laverne (Elam) Wilson.
He is survived by three sisters, Christine Griggs of Milwauke and Patricia Wilson-Flowers and Darlene Wilson-Johnson, both of Champaign; a daughter, Taryn Wilson of Savoy; two grandchildren, Aiden Taylor and Myles Short; four nieces; four nephews; his right-hand man, Tony Hutchinson; his dear friend, Stephany Winston-Howard; a special group of longtime friends that were like brothers, Calvin Miller, Danny Douglas and Albert Murray; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Laverne Wilson; a sister, Irish Jean Wilson; a brother, Donny Wilson; and his paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.
Ronnie attended Unit 4 schools and was a graduate of Champaign Central High School Class of 1978. He was employed by the University of Illinois in the Central Stores Department. He served in the Illinois Army National Guard stationed at the National Guard Armory in Urbana.
Ronnie had a great passion for sports, especially the Illini and Chicago Cubs. Ronnie was a part of “The Fast Four” for Edison Junior High Class of 1975 440-yard relay team. He was a longtime member of Rad Rock Softball Club.
Ronnie also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and friends. And we can’t forget his newfound love for Western shows!
While we will miss him dearly. God had a different plan for him and chose to call him home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with burial in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Elder James Harden will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.