CLINTON — Rory Lewis Hans passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on Dec. 19, 2019, at 11:52 a.m. He was born at 7:12 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Rory was the son of Samuel and Lindsey (Ferrill) Hans.
Survivors include his parents, Samuel and Lindsey of Mahomet; big brothers, Michael and Hayden; paternal grandparents, Allan and Kathy Hans of Maroa; maternal grandparents, Mike and Sue Ferrill of Oreana; as well as great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private services will be held. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, assisted the family.
Rory’s family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Carle NICU and Carle and Christie labor and delivery departments.
Memorials in Rory’s name may be directed to the Carle NICU at carle.org/giving/make-a-gift. Online condolences may be left at calvertmemorial.com.