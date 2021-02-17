CHAMPAIGN — Rosa Ubilluz Banghart, 94, of Champaign passed from this earth on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton, after fighting courageously against respiratory illness.
Rosa was born on Feb. 3, 1927, in Lima, Peru, the daughter of Edmundo and Rosa Ubilluz. Her father was a distinguished professor of geography at the Naval Academy of Peru in Lima. Rosa earned her medical degree at San Marcos University in 1954. Because of her academic excellence, she was offered the opportunity to continue her studies in the United States, where she completed a residency in pediatrics at Loyola University Medical School in Chicago in 1957. In doing so, she followed in the footsteps of her older brother, Rodrigo, who completed a fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Chicago.
She was predeceased by her other older brother, Edmundo.
Through friends, Rosa met Kenneth Banghart of Evanston, who was a manager in the railroad service industry. She and Kenneth married in Lima on March 2, 1958. Rosa and Kenneth raised three children together, Rosemarie, Edmund and Philip, and made their home first in the Chicago suburban area, then later most notably in Rockford.
Rosa was a dedicated professional throughout her career as a doctor, working first in pediatrics and then later moving into the field of psychiatric medicine for the State of Illinois. She served as a staff physician for 35 years of devoted service first at Tinley Park Mental Health Center and then later at Singer Mental Health Center in Rockford.
She retired in 1997, having successfully sent all three children to college and graduate education. She and Kenneth then moved to Charleston to be close to Philip and his family.
Sadly, Kenneth left this earth on Aug. 25, 2005.
Her most recent residence was at Carriage Crossing in Champaign, where she was beloved by the staff and helpers. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign. She was prayerful and enjoyed classical music, nature and bird watching.
Survivors (many mentioned earlier) include her daughter, Rosemarie (Jack Kovic) Banghart of Fallbrook, Calif.; son, Dr. Edmund (Dr. MariaElena) Banghart of Pittsford, N.Y., and Dr. Philip (Teresa) Banghart of Champaign; brother, Dr. Rodrigo (Ileana) Ubilluz of Wheaton; nephew, Dr. Rodrigo Ubilluz Jr., also of Wheaton; and seven grandchildren, Emily Rose and Mary Ellen of Fallbrook, Nicholas, Victoria and Martin Banghart of Pittsford, Morgan Banghart of Chicago and Carson Banghart of Champaign.
Rosa will be cremated, and the family plans to host a celebration of life at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston, in the spring.
In memory of Rosa, friends are asked to donate in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.