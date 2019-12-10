CHAMPAIGN — Rosalie Eileen Erhard of Champaign passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family at Evergreen Place Assisted Living in Champaign. She was 85.
A funeral service will be held on Dec. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy. A visitation prior to the service will take place from 10-11 that morning. Burial will follow at the Maplewood Cemetery in Rantoul. Memorials can be made to the University of Illinois Foundation, the Eastern Illinois Foodbank or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
Rosalie was born in Newton on March 22, 1934, to Wilbur and Nina Watkins. She graduated high school in Paxton and attended the University of Illinois in 1952-1953. She married Raymond Erhard of Sayville, N.Y. in Paxton on Oct. 10, 1954. They were married 59 years. Raymond preceded her in death in March of 2014.
Rosalie and her husband lived in Decatur for several years and then relocated with their family to Rantoul in 1975 as they worked in the automobile industry and co-owned Erhard/Neely AMC-Jeep. Rosalie moved to Champaign in 2014 after the death of her husband and resided at Evergreen Place Assisted Living. She attended First Christian Church and Windsor Road Christian Church in Champaign.
Rosalie also was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dale Watkins, and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Childers.
Rosalie is survived by her three children, Jeanne (George) Childers of Bloomington, Doug (Lorie) Erhard of Champaign, and Keith (Denise) Erhard of West Des Moines, Iowa. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Christopher Childers of Chicago, Alex Childers of Bloomington, Ryan Erhard of Los Angeles, Tyler and Brooke Erhard of Champaign, Lauren (Stephen) Kerr, Alyssa (Cameron) Heathman, Emma Erhard, and Reese and Raymond Kerr, all of West Des Moines, Iowa.
Rosalie was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending Illini basketball games, traveling to the Florida beaches, visiting the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and fishing with her husband at Clinton Lake. She had a strong faith in her Lord Jesus Christ and was a strong proponent of the power of positive thinking. Rosalie was always our biggest supporter and had an uplifting message to share. She will be greatly missed by those who love her.
Rosalie’s family is thankful for all those special caregivers at Evergreen Place Assisted Living, Synergy Home Care, and Carle Hospital and Hospice that helped care for her in her final years as she experienced Alzheimer’s and deteriorating health. We are eternally grateful to all of you!
Online condolences can be shared with her family at morganmemorialhome.com.