CHAMPAIGN — Rosalie Holzhauer, 81, of Champaign peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at her daughters’ home in Gibson City, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at New Beginnings Christian Church, Gibson City, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Nick Carlson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with their services.
Rosalie was born May 16, 1939, in Broadlands, a daughter of Clifford and Ella Patton McDade. She married Dale E. Hildreth in 1958. She later married the love of her life, George D. Holzhauer, in November 1963. They were married 58 years. He passed away Feb. 23, 2021.
Rosalie is survived by her three daughters, Sheila Mayberry of Mahomet, Julie (Mike) Taylor of Gibson City and Tina (Bruce) Holzhauer-Butler of Gibson City; 10 precious grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Robert, James and Mike McDade; a son, Thomas; and a great-grandson.
After graduating from high school, she went to work with her father and brothers at English Brothers of Champaign. She worked for Shorts IGA as a clerk as well as K-Mart Foods. She later worked for Meadow Gold, where she retired after 25 years.
Rosalie enjoyed bowling, camping, interior design and flower arranging. She was a small-business owner, selling Jafra cosmetics, and she owned and operated Roses Petals. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
