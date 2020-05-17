CHAMPAIGN — The angels in heaven are forever glowing more radiantly. Rosalie Ann Medjesky was born on Aug. 11, 1941, in Richmond, Ind., and passed away at the age of 78 at 1:45 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020.
The immediate family had an intimate celebration and Mass officiated by Monsignor Stanley Deptula at St. Mathew Catholic Church in Champaign on May 8.
Forever together, Rosalie reunites with her husband of 41 years, Anthony (Tony) Stanley Medjesky III, who passed in 2004. They now rest beside one another at Roselawn Cemetery. Rosalie was the oldest of nine children and is also reunited with her parents, Nicholas G. and Frances M. Bozzelli; her sister, Monica C. Burrows; and sister-in-law, Lillian M. Bozzelli.
Rosalie is a saint up in heaven and was a very proud mother of her four children: Michelle Marie Medjesky of Petoskey, Mich., Nicole “Nikki” Marie Medjesky-Dixon (married to Patrick Dixon) of Savoy, Michael Anthony Medjesky of Indianapolis and Rachel Marie Zaccardi (married to Jim Zaccardi) of San Diego.
Rosalie’s legacy leaves behind nine grandchildren who adoringly called her “Nana”: Charlotte Rosalie, Elizabeth Clare and Joseph Patrick Barbercheck (children of Michelle); Jordan Anthony and Jayda Nicole Medjesky (children of Michael); and Jameson Anthony, Nathan Michael, Evan Vincent and Aidan Matthew Zaccardi (children of Rachel). There are so many who remain on earth remembering Rosalie, such as countless nieces, nephews, cousins and legions of friends.
She graduated from Scecina Memorial H.S. and briefly attended Marian College, both located in Indianapolis. Rosalie met her beloved husband, Tony, at a young age, and they forged a common bond through their devotion to their Catholic faith, which became the cornerstone of their marriage. They grew stronger throughout the years as they raised their children and developed a business together, which only strengthened their relationship. They traveled the world together and celebrated their successes through work, but their gratitude was attributed to God.
Rosalie began a career in Mary Kay Cosmetics in 1976 and established a successful business for 36 years. She retired in 2012 as a much loved and highly respected national sales director emeritus with a nationwide sales force.
Throughout her career, Rosalie received many accolades and awards. She earned the recognizable Pink Cadillac for more than 30 years! However, her greatest personal achievement was the prestigious Mary Kay Annual “Go-Give Award” received in 1998.
Rosalie's lifelong devotion to Christ and especially the Blessed Mother, as well as her Catholic faith, helped navigate her journey. Attending weekly Mass, along with Adoration, was a tribute to her faith. She took such pride in her relationship with her children and grandchildren and made it her mission to influence her faith until the day He called her home.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.