TUSCOLA — Rosalie Sharp, 96, of Tuscola passed away at 12:05 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 7, 2021) at Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Tuscola Township Cemetery, with the Rev. Duane Piercy officiating. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Rosalie was born on Nov. 4, 1924, in Clark County, the daughter of Rossell and Denzel Ingram Brandenburg. She married Ivan E. Sharp on Dec. 24, 1944, in Casey. He preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 2014.
Surviving are her son, Gerald “Jerry” Sharp and fiancée Sharon Hunt of Tuscola.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Jackie Sharp; sister, Allene Legg; and brother, Lawrence Brandenburg.
Rosalie was a homemaker and was an Avon lady for over 40 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Jerry would like to thank the nurses and staff of Tuscola Health Care Center for taking such good care of his mother during her stay.
Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.