MONTICELLO — Rosalie Y. Smith, 96, of Monticello died Saturday (Sept. 4, 2021) at Piatt County Nursing Home.
Rosalie, aka Rose, was born March 23, 1925, in Odin, the youngest of four born to Benjamin and Lyla Young. She married George W. Smith on June 14, 1953, in Odin. He passed away Oct. 10, 2004.
Rosalie is survived by her son, Rodney (Therese) Smith of Phoenix, Ariz.; stepdaughter, Anita (Peter) McMullen of Green Valley, Ariz.; three stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews, including area caregiver Carol (Robin) Gray of Champaign.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Linda Kay Young and Mary Hawley; and brothers, Glen and Dale Young.
Rose retired from Monticello schools in 1983, having been a teacher since 1945, taking a few years off for the birth of her son. She began her formal education as a first-grader at age 4 in a one-room schoolhouse. Starting school so young, she was only 16 years old when she graduated from Salem High School.
Rose earned a bachelor’s degree at Southern Illinois University and a master’s degree at the University of Illinois, proudly proclaiming herself as both a Saluki and an Illini alum. Her earliest teaching assignments took her to Belleville, Salem, Bement and Michigan City, Ind., before accepting a position at Lincoln School in Monticello in 1954 as an eighth-grade teacher, later transferring to third grade. In 1966, she moved to Washington School as a third-grade teacher.
Rose was a member of the Monticello Womens Club, Monticello Methodist Church, Kirby Auxiliary and Monticello Golf Club. She was an avid golfer, reader, walker, Allerton Park supporter and volunteer and fan of Illini football and basketball. Upon retirement, she and George spent winters as snowbirds in Phoenix.
Rose enjoyed traveling and was typically one of the first to sign up for trips and special events of all shapes and sizes. In retirement, Rose took trips to Las Vegas, Chicago, the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Ariz., San Diego, Hawaii and New Orleans. She annually attended the PGA Western Open and Phoenix Open golf tournaments and saw the U.S. Open at Medinah in Chicago. Favorite adventures included train trips to the Grand Canyon and across Western Canada, kayaking in Seattle, hot-air balloon rides over Arizona, riding a barge down the Mississippi River to New Orleans, Illini road games and a trip to Times Square and Broadway in New York City.
Rose loved her home that faced the first green at Monticello Golf Club before moving to Maple Point, where she enjoyed “social hour,” day trips, tandem bicycle rides and a caring staff. She moved to Piatt County Nursing Home in June. She was particularly fond of and grateful to Hope and Ron Wolfe, area friends who doubled as health advocates over the past dozen years.
Rose’s life lesson and advice to others was “enjoy life.” Buy the tickets. Visit your friend. Take the trip. Order dessert. Live it up.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Monticello Township Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Life gathering at 3 p.m. at the Monticello Golf Club.
Memorials can be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice.
