ELLIOTT — Rosalind “Rusty” D. (West) Olivero, 67, of Elliott passed away at 9:45 a.m. Sunday (April 17, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by her loving family.
Rusty was born in Lafayette, Ind., on Sept. 29, 1954. She was the daughter of William and Mildred West. She married Michael Olivero on Nov. 16, 1989, in Beardstown; he survives.
Rusty enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, being outdoors and spending time with her family and pets. She ran and managed her own café in Elliott for eight years.
Rusty was an organ recipient of 18½ years.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Olivero; two sisters, Kay Ellis-Mockbee of Danville and Joy Reid of Iowa. She is also survived by her four daughters, Jamie (Denver) Piatt of Paxton, Brenda Olivero of Champaign, Helena (James) Longfellow of Paxton and Roxanne (Quan) Winfield of Champaign; and 17 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mildred West; brothers, Virgil Hicks and Billy-Earl Hicks; and sister, Betty Hicks.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the family.
Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. at Elliott Cemetery on May 6, with Pastor Jim Harkins officiating. A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. May 6 at the Paxton Civic Center, 601 S. Fall St., Paxton.
The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home, Hoopeston, to assist them in honoring Rusty’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.