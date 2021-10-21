URBANA — Rosalind Faiman Weinberg, scientist, artist and much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, died at home Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021) at the age of 74 from the consequences of multiple myeloma.
She is survived by her husband, Elliot; daughters, Tali and Ma'ayan (Jesse); stepdaughters, Audrey (Camille) and Leah (Kurt) (with whom she became close friends); brother, David (Ofra); grandchildren, Akiva and Zehavi; and many cousins, nieces and nephews of several generations.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Della and Sidney Faiman, and brother, Michael.
Rosalind was born and raised in London, England. She was curious and scholarly, which led to her interest in chemical spectroscopy and membrane biophysics. She has a Ph.D. from Bradford University in England and published papers in the field of raman spectroscopy. She had postdoctoral appointments in Sweden, France and Illinois. After finishing her postdoc at the University of Illinois, she taught in the Chemistry Department.
Rosalind had come to Illinois in 1977 and lassoed her husband in 1979. Two children later, she left science to manage the three of them and returned to an earlier love: art. She was an accomplished painter and print maker, exhibiting her work widely. Her curiosity led her to continually experiment, for example, with the chemistry of solar print making.
As a student in England, she had been allowed to substitute the study of Hebrew for the required religious study. She spent time in Israel and maintained her interest in Judaica throughout her life. She became an active member of Sinai synagogue, where she often led prayers in the traditional service and read from the Torah scrolls, a nontrivial feat. Many people remember her leading the services on the Jewish high holidays when she was five months pregnant. She designed and supervised the construction of massive doors behind which Sinai Temple's Torah scrolls were stored.
Her many interests led to her establishing a book club on Judaism and feminism and a group where writers and artists could discuss and exhibit their works. Until the end, she participated in a book club devoted to reading works with a Jewish or Israeli theme. She was a supporter of the Committee of Concerned Scientists. She loved classical music, having grown up in a home through which passed a number of now famous musicians. She was a devoted yoga practitioner, counted birds for the Cornell Ornithology Lab, studied Latin and enthusiastically tackled the New York Times crossword puzzles. She enjoyed traveling to new places and meeting new people.
She only cursed when at the computer.
She was a gracious and dignified lady. She looked for the best in people and only spoke kindly of them.
There will be a graveside service open to all at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Attendees should be vaccinated and wear masks.
