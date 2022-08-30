PAXTON — Rosalyn (Glick) Vandermark passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday (Aug. 27, 2022) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
She was born in Spencer, Iowa, on June 18, 1945, to Everal and Orpha (Toland) Glick.
Rosalyn graduated from high school in Sumner, Iowa, and went on to earn her degree in education and French at State College of Iowa (now UNI) in Cedar Falls. Some of her favorite memories were of the time she spent in Luxembourg following her college graduation. A teaching position brought Rosalyn to the Rockford area, where she settled and continued to live for many years. She was very talented at crafts, such as sewing and decorating. Rosalyn also was an active member of her church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Her strong faith in God sustained her throughout her life, particularly when coping with progressively debilitating multiple sclerosis over the last 35 years.
Rosalyn leaves behind her daughter, Lisa of Champaign, and grandchildren, Cole and Maya. Also surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, David and Jean Glick of Madison, Wis.
Rosalyn will be remembered for the endurance she displayed with remarkable grace. Her listening ear, quick smile and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A private family memorial will be observed at a later date.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.