MAHOMET — Rosalyn Kay (Sparling) Widener, 77, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Rose was born July 30, 1943, the daughter of Charles R. and Pauline Sparling of Watseka. She was one of four children.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Martin; and a sister, Janice.
Rose married Geoffrey (Tom) Widener on Sept. 12, 1964, at St. Edmunds Catholic Church in Watseka. They were blessed with two sons, Todd (Valerie) of Champaign and Sean (Darcy) of Mahomet; and two grandsons, Brody Stropes and Kyle Widener.
Rose was a registered nurse dedicated to providing loving, compassionate care to all the patients she came in contact with. She also made her mark in the many management positions she held over the years at Carle Foundation Hospital, Christie Clinic and Watson Clinic in Lakeland, Fla. She was a great leader and provided guidance to many of her peers.
Rose’s humor and smile were contagious to all who knew her. She loved doing things with the family; camping, boating, hiking and just about anything in the sunny outdoors.
Rose loved long walks on the beach with Tom. She enjoyed watching her family grow and be successful in their own lives. Most of all, she enjoyed traveling with the love of her life, Tom, to many memorable locations and always looked forward to the next trip.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 501 W. State St., Mahomet. Private interment will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rose’s name to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church or Carle Hospice. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.