HOMER — Rose Ann Holsapple, 88, of Homer passed away at 2:10 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenup Cemetery, Greenup.
Mrs. Holsapple was born Nov. 9, 1933, in Metamora Township, Ind., a daughter of William and Ella Mae Robinson.
Rose Ann worked in the tobacco fields, vegetable and fruit crops with her family. She was one of seven children.
Rose Ann met her husband to be as Donald Wayne Holsapple was in the National Guard. He would come to visit her brother, James Robinson. Rose Ann and Donald Wayne married on July 1, 1951. He preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 2022.
They have three children; Sally (Mike) Schelling of Rantoul, Stuart Holsapple of Urbana and Annette (Mike) Ridinger of Sidney; three grandchildren, Greg and Allen Schelling and Ryan Ridinger; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Rose Ann was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and three brothers.
Rose Ann was a housewife and raised her three children. She enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens and canning vegetables. She also enjoyed camping and fishing along with her husband.
In 1995, after Donald retired from the Illinois Central Railroad, they moved to McDaniels, Ky., where they would spend two weeks in April fishing. In 2004, they moved to Homer, where they had a beautiful home in the country.
