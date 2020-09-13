Rose Ann Luna Sep 13, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Rose Ann Luna, 75, of Urbana died at 10:45 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at University Rehab. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Illiana Cremation Society, P.O. Box 1906, Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers