URBANA — Rose Ellen Bermingham, 73, of Urbana passed away at 6:55 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 9, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be no services at this time.
Rose was born in Champaign on April 1, 1947, to parents Frederick and Nora (Counterman) Roderick. They preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her son, Andy Bermingham, and two brothers, Jim and Bob Roderick.
She is survived by her son, Danny Bermingham of Urbana, and brother, Chuck (Patricia) Roderick of Philo.
Rose graduated from Urbana High School and attended Parkland College. She worked for Carle Foundation Hospital as a computer specialist for over 20 years.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.