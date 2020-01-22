URBANA — Rose Mary Brown, 92, of Urbana passed away at 2:46 p.m. Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at her home.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Urbana. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana.
Rose was born on May 15, 1927, in Lafayette, Ind., to parents John L. and Clara M. (Obermeyer) Jansen. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her grandson, Jamie Peyton, and her brother, Bill Jansen.
On June 26, 1948, Rose married Thomas Brown in Lafayette, Ind.; he survives. Also surviving are their children, Donna (Dwayne) Peyton of Champaign, Paul (Linda) Brown of Hudson, Ohio, and Robert (Mary Ruch-Brown) of Marysville, Wash.; her siblings, Catherine Williams of Lafayette, Ind., Paul Jansen of Lafayette, Ind., George (Betty) Jansen of Mount Dora, Fla., and Bob (Sandy) Jansen of Lafayette, Ind.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She graduated from St. Francis High School in Lafayette, Ind.
Rose worked for Jack & Jill Playschool in Urbana as a pre-K teacher for 29 years and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and St. Patrick’s Women’s Auxiliary. Rose also volunteered with the organization RSVP and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the University Club, where Tom and Rose attended their monthly Dance and Dinner Nite Out.
Rose loved to read and play cards, particularly bridge. She belonged to a women’s bridge group for over 50 years. Rose traveled on bus trips with her best friend while her retired Navy husband took care of the home; he had traveled enough during World War II. She was a member of the U of I bridge club for years.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rose’s honor to the Urbana Free Library.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.