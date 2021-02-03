CHAMPAIGN — Rose Catherine Tanner, 92, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Monday (Feb. 1, 2021).
A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Monsignor Stanley Deptula will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church.
Cathy Tanner was born in 1928 in Herrin, to Giovanni and Giovannina Tapella, who immigrated to the Unites States from the suburban Milan city of Cuggiono, Italy, and settled in southern Illinois. She is the last surviving member of a family of seven, including four brothers and one sister.
She attended nursing school in St. Louis, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She also took continuing education classes at Eastern Illinois University. Cathy married Donald Clarence Tanner in 1959 — a marriage that lasted for 51 years until his passing in 2010.
She is survived by two sons, Don and John; a daughter in law, Jamie; and two grandchildren, Leah and Emily.
Earlier in life, she worked at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, and later for many years at Parkland College Health Service. Cathy was a regular volunteer for many years at St. Matthew Catholic Church and school. Among her interests were investing, bridge, golf, tennis and reading.
With her husband, she was a charter member of Lincolnshire Fields Country Club and ran Tanner Apartments after her spouse’s death.
Memorials may be made in her name to St. Matthew Catholic Church. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).