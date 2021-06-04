NEWMAN — Rose Marian Gallion, 91, of Newman died Tuesday (June 1, 2021) at Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Arcola.
Rose was born on Nov. 29, 1929, in Newman, to James Clinton and Ethel Anna (Alexander) Jurney. She married Harrold Gallion on Jan. 25, 1948, in Newman.
She is survived by three children, Cathy Boyd, Diane (Charly) Anderson and Amy McGinness; 10 grandchildren, Haley Boyd, Ashley (Jason Friese) Boyd, Oliver Boyd, Cory (Mandy) Anderson, Wade (Casey) Anderson, Christopher (Taylor Reed) Ray, Ted (Jessi) McGinness, Ferrin (Danny Stankus) McGinness, Jake McGinness and Bethany (Jordan) Hellman; seven great-grandchildren, Payton Schnebly, Liam Schnebly, Eden Schnebly, Brinley Friese, Seth Anderson, Sawyer Anderson and Kade Ray; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and seven siblings, Carrie DeAtley, Vivian Pribble, Helen Olehy, Winifred Black, Ethelmae Hale, Alice Mona Derylo and James Jurney.
Rose graduated from Newman High School in 1947. After their marriage, she and Harrold lived in Chicago briefly, where she worked as a secretary. They returned to Newman, where they remained for the rest of their lives. She exclusively devoted many years to raising their young daughters. She worked as a medical transcriptionist and secretary at McKinley Health Services at the University of Illinois from 1967 until her retirement in 1985.
Rose and Harrold lived a simple life together for 73 years that focused on enjoying time with each other and with their children and grandchildren. Family was their greatest joy. Rose was the consummate mother and grandmother; always keeping an immaculate home and cooking and baking for any family walking in the door. She will always be especially remembered for her delicious chicken and noodles, soups, chocolate chip and apricot-filled cookies and “chocolate lush.” She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and gifted her family with afghans that are treasured keepsakes. Rose enjoyed gardening and kept beautiful flower beds. She was an avid reader and spent time playing the piano, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles and watching Illinois basketball and Cubs baseball games. She loved beautiful clothes and had an effortless knack for classic fashion.
Rose was a member of Newman Christian Church and the Newman chapter of the Eastern Star.
A private family service will be held Sunday, June 5. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newman Regional Library District.