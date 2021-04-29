CHAMPAIGN — Rose Lee Hart, 48, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Friday (April 23, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by her family, whom she loved dearly.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, May 1, at Center of Hope Church, 1109 N. Fourth St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with services following at 11 a.m. Officiant will be Pastor Jerome Jenkins. Illinois COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.