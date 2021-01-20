URBANA — Rose Marie Krueger of Urbana passed away at 4:19 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 16, 2021) at the University Rehabilitation Center of Champaign-Urbana.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1939, in Champaign, the daughter of Irvin “Pinky” and Mary (Wascher) Kington.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Krueger (Jill) of Urbana and Scott Krueger (Becky) of Urbana; grandchildren, Jacob Krueger, Joshua Krueger, Jordan Krueger (Hannah) and Jensen Krueger; sister, Debbie Chalk (Mike) of Mahomet; brother-in-law, Jimmy Burgess of New Orleans; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Everett Krueger; parents; brothers, Bobby (Pat) and Joseph (Sonya); sisters, Catherine (Jimmy) Burgess, Mary (John) DeHaven and Margaret (Larry) Kraemer; and by a dear friend, Mert Dorsett.
Rose attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Champaign High School. She was the bookkeeper for Citizens Building and Loan, then a teller for Champion Federal, First of America and PNC bank. She then worked for Human Kinetics and Rural King.
Rose was an accomplished ice speedskater and often spoke of seeing a little Bonnie Blair learn how to skate. Rose never met a stranger. She had a tremendous soul and a fun-loving sense of humor. She loved her margaritas at the former Margarita’s restaurant in Urbana, “Ching Ching” Pedro!
Rose was an excellent cook; she loved the holidays and would fix numerous types of cookies and candy to share. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attended many of their sporting events. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Urbana.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Unit 5 at the nursing home. Tim, Abby and Tamara, thank-you so much for your assistance in mom’s final days.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Patrick’s Church in Urbana. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.