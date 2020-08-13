CHAMPAIGN — Rose Marie Hire, 89, died at home Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020). She was surrounded by the love of her family, whom she held so dearly.
Rose Marie was born on Monday, July 13, 1931, in Champaign, to George Walter Sanford and Bessie (Treadway) Sanford. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, George W Sanford Jr., Jack N. Sanford and and Robert L Sanford. She was also preceded in death by her niece, Kimberly Sanford, and great-granddaughter, Leia Marie Carrico.
Rosie grew up in Champaign and graduated from Champaign High School. She met the love of her life, William W. Hire, at the Tiger’s Den in Urbana as teenagers. Bill was a graduate of Urbana High School, which gave them a much-loved rivalry. They were married June 18, 1950, and had 70 amazing years together.
Rosie worked for Chicago Title Company in Champaign. She typed up the first Title Abstract for Chicago Title in Champaign County. Rosie was in demand at Chicago Title, but her priority was being with her children as they grew up.
Along with 70 years of marriage, Rosie and Bill also shared the lives of their four children, Kathleen Hire (Kenneth King), Daniel Hire (Sandi), David Hire (Michelle) and Tamara Mahnke (Daniel). They were blessed with grandchildren, Cheryl Hire, Travis Carrico (Misty), Tori Hire, Thomas Hire (Nicki), Corey Hire (Caitlin) and Taylor Hire. Their great-grandchildren are Ricki Hire, Kyera Mann, Avery Kile, Colton Kilgore, Leia Carrico, Caroline Carrico and Wyatt Carrico.
Rosie was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church since July 1964. She served God through the church as a Sunday school teacher and, along with Bill, served as Sunday school superintendent. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, serving a term as president. She helped prepare and serve communion and was always in charge of the dressing at the annual Thanksgiving dinner, which she helped start. She was on various committees, including worship, funeral dinners and wedding hospitality. She was active in small group studies, including the Thursday night Bible study and “The Twelve” women’s bible study group.
Once, a Sunday school student told her grandmother that “Mrs. Hire has love in her hands.” She did. She had love in her hands and her heart. She never stopped learning, she continued to grow as a Christian and as a woman. She opened her heart to God’s love and accepted her own privilege and her own faults and did her best to eradicate them and become the person she was meant to be. She walked the walk and served unselfishly.
She will be missed by all who knew her; the lives she touched were many.
There will be a celebration of life at Faith United Methodist Church, Champaign, at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, with social distancing. The service will be livestreamed and recorded for those unable to attend. The Rev. Dr. Sheryl Palmer and Rosie’s daughter-in-law, the Rev. Sandi Hire, will officiate.
Donations to Faith UMC and Carle Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared with her family at morganmemorialhome.com.