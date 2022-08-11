CHAMPAIGN — Rose Marie Hoeflinger, 93, formerly of Danville, recently of Champaign, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Rose was born the daughter of Fred H. and Emelyne Thompson on Aug. 21, 1928, in Belleville. Rose married her high school sweetheart, August Hoeflinger, on Feb. 18, 1950, in Belleville. The two enjoyed over 65 years of married life together.
Rose is survived by her son, Jay (Donna) Hoeflinger of Urbana; grandson, Christopher Hoeflinger of Champaign; grandson, Daniel (Jennifer) Hoeflinger of Lebanon, N.H.; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Heck; and many nieces and nephews.
Rose was predeceased by her husband, her parents and her sisters, Ethel Beyer and Maryland Polen.
Rose attended Belleville Township High School. She worked at Belleville Supply Company after high school. She was an excellent homemaker and loving mother. She enjoyed baking — pies, cakes, cookies and other delicious desserts — for many fundraisers and family holidays. She also worked as a receptionist for optometrist Dr. Harry Janoff for many years.
Rose was a vibrant, fun-loving person. She was a charter member of the Danville Lioness Club, serving as president twice. She was a longtime member of the Vermilion County Home Extension, serving as president and secretary. Rose and Aug were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Danville for over 50 years and enjoyed the Illinois Power Retirees Club. Rose cherished her grandsons, attending many of their soccer, baseball and basketball games, school events and music concerts. She loved family get-togethers. She also enjoyed singing and many crafts — knitting, needlework, painting, ceramics and more. She volunteered enthusiastically as a tutor with Aug at Cannon Elementary School in Danville for over 10 years.
Rose’s family greatly appreciates the compassionate care Rose received at Autumn Fields in Savoy and Bickford Senior Living in Champaign. Her sweet presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
All are welcome to attend the celebration of life service for Rose at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor J. Michael Smith. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville, at a later date. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to a favorite charity in her memory. Please join Rose’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.