DANVILLE — Rose Marie Swaim, 52, of Danville died at 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Danville Westside Nazarene Church, 403 Vance Lane, Danville. Pastor Bill Wiggins will officiate. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, we request that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be in Gordon Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements.