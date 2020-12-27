PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Rose Marie Wallace passed away on Friday (Dec. 18, 2020) at the age of 82.
She was born Dec. 17, 1938, and was adopted by Clyde and Clara Roberts as an infant. She married Paul Wallace on July 28, 1956, and they spent 64 wonderful years together.
Rose Marie and her brother, Tony, were raised on a farm near Woodland, where they helped their mother extensively after their father died when they were young. She graduated from Watseka High School and then began her medical career at Roberts Clinic. She went on to work for Carle Clinic, Dr. William Schaffer and St. Elizabeth Hospital.
In February 1989, she established Health Claim Services, where she taught the elderly about Medicare, supplemental insurance and prescription plans. She worked hard to get medical bills paid properly by insurance in instances where they were previously denied. In 2005, she became an advocate for the elderly, taking them to appointments, paying bills and caring for their needs. She established many lasting friendships through her work.
She was the president of the local Alzheimer’s Association chapter, served on the Illinois Department of Aging Board for Central Illinois and was a member of the Health & Safety Committee of Lakeview Foundation.
She was a member of Northland Christian Church for many years, where she led the choir. She then joined Second Church of Christ, where she and her husband actively taught classes and volunteered. She was a firm believer in putting Christ first in her life.
Rose Marie is survived by her husband, Paul; four children, Steve (Becky) Wallace, Julie (Scott Ford) Denhart, Jeff (Kristy) Wallace and Chad Wallace; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie (Dan Marsh), Jacqueline (Chris Kies) and Jessica (Eric Bustamante) Wallace, Paige (Joel) Sabin, Hope (Ted Brown) and Jordan Denhart, Bailey, Emma, Maddie and Olivia Wallace, and Grant (Alex Hardy) Wallace; and two great-grandchildren, Royce McGrown and Savannah Sabin. Her family was her pride and joy!
Rose Marie was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at First Christian Church of Seminole, Seminole, Fla. Another memorial service will be held in Danville at a later date.