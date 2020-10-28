CHAMPAIGN — Graveside services for Rose A. Richardson, 86, formerly of Champaign and Sadorus, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Martin Cemetery, Alma. Pastor Steve Brady will officiate. Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Richardson died of natural causes Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020) at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
She was born Aug. 27, 1934, in Allock, Ky., the daughter of Oliver and Christine (Haney) Lewis. They preceded her in death.
She married Loren Richardson on June 13, 1953. He preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were one son, Todd Richardson; one daughter, Cindy Lou Richardson; one granddaughter; and two grandsons.
She is survived by her children, John Richardson of Killeen, Tex., Bill Richardson of Charleston, Gayle Belcher of Urbana, Tim (Fred) Richardson of Ivesdale, Greg and Angela Richardson of Mahomet, Becky and Tim Black of Pesotum, Tracy Richardson of Charlotte, N.C., and Christine and Brad Clemmons of Champaign; 37 grandkids; 43 great-grandkids; and three great-great-grandkids.
Mrs. Richardson was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Champaign. She also had been a member of the Urbana Sportsman Club in Mahomet.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the excellent and loving care given to Mrs. Richardson by the staff at Country Health Care and Rehab.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Unity Baptist Church, 404 S. Duncan Road, Champaign, IL 61821. Visit the online obituary and send condolences to the family at heathandvaughn.com.