WESTVILLE — Roseann Cumbow, 72, of Westville passed away at 7:15 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 26, 2021) at home.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1949, in Danville, the daughter of Eugene and Lucille (Slazas) Marriage. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Cumbow on March 23, 1974. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Jessica Cumbow (granddog Zoey) of Westville and Joel (Ashley) Cumbow (granddog Major Joe) of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; siblings, Tom (Karen) Marriage and Lenora (Dave) Willhite; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Before having children, Roseann worked at the Elks Blood Bank and Morris Flamingo. She ran a daycare at home while constantly being able to shuttle her kids as well as others to numerous school events. She later worked at County Market, from where she retired. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she loved praying for and with others. She loved going on walks outside, shopping adventures and the fall season because of all of the beautiful leaves and colors. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral Mass for Roseann will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 231 N. State St., Westville, with Father Timothy Sauppe officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday prior to her funeral Mass at the church. She will be laid to rest in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Westville. Her family has entrusted her arrangements to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to local charities of the donor’s choice. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.