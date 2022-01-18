RANTOUL — Rosella Goldie Hunter, 87, of Rantoul went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born March 8, 1934, in Orrin, N.D., a daughter of Richard William and Hazel Alma (Payne) Galvin.
She is survived by three sons, Keith Hunter of Moose Lake, Minn., Wayne (Catherine) Hunter of Roberts and Steve (Laura) Hunter of Rantoul; three daughters, Brenda (Charles) Farris of Rantoul, Dawn (Gary) Frump of Hoopeston and Sheryl (Brad) Johnson of Napa, Idaho; a brother, Paul Galvin of Duluth, Minn.; two sisters, Lillian Geisinger of Rantoul and Mabel Galvin of Duluth, Minn.; 13 grandchildren, Holly LaPrade, Dakota Farris, Macayla Conder, Tristen Silva, Brieayla Smith, Jason Pollard, Tyler Pollard, Melissa Anderson, Brock Zalaker, Cameron Hunter, Cody Hunter, Tarra Johnson and Austin Johnson; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Oscar Galvin and Richard Christopher Galvin; and seven sisters, Gladys Dressen, Alice Robert, Charlotte Youngberg, Evonne Silverness and Mary, Ruby and Betty, who died in infancy.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Solid Rock of Rantoul Church, 1221 Enterprise Drive, Rantoul, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Pastor Christopher King will officiate. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, is handling arrangements.