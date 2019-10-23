CATLIN — Rosella Newton, 90, of Catlin passed away at 7:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Rosella was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Wood River, a daughter of Gilbert and Alberta Warner Van Camp. She married Donald R. Newton on July 22, 1949, in Wood River. He preceded her in death April 19, 2005.
Survivors include one son, Robert (Michelle) Newton of Ocala, Fla.; three daughters, Diana Szaras of Catlin, Beverly (Michael) Royce of Danville and Janice Kain of Danville; one brother, Roland (Roberta) Van Camp of Casper, Wyo.; one sister, Doris Hillier of St. Louis; five grandchildren, Jaclyn (Dan) Trewyn, Eric Szaras, Niki Royce (fiance Kenny Schindler), Emily Newton and Jessica Peters; and six great-grandchildren.
Rosella was co-owner and corporate secretary for Newton’s Cleaning in Danville for 34 years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and active in the Women’s Circle and was a member of the Catlin Homemakers. She enjoyed sewing, square dancing, traveling and playing games.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Danville, with the Rev. Ann Schwartz officiating. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Robison Chapel, Catlin, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials to First Presbyterian Church in Danville. In honor of her bright spirit, please feel free to wear colorful clothing. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.